Israeli Drone Attack Kills Two People In S. Lebanon - Agency

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- Two people were killed and another injured when the Israeli occupation army shelled a house in Yater Town in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, according to Lebanon's official news agency.

The Israeli occupation army also launched a drone attack on a house in southern Lebanon's Yaroun Town, but it caused no casualties, the agency reported.

Meanwhile, a missile was fired by occupation forces at a house in the town of Ayta ash Shab, it said, adding that the house was destroyed, but no casualties were reported.

Several towns and areas in south Lebanon also came under air raids launched by Israeli occupation forces, causing damage, but no injuries, according to the agency. (end)

