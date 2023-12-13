Russia Reiterates On The Importance To Reach A Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- Russian Minister of Foreign Affair Sergey Lavrov reiterated on Wednesday the importance to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and to support the establishment of the independent state of Palestine.

This came during Lavrov's speech at the Russian Federation Council, where he added that "a permanent ceasefire must be reach not only to address this humanitarian issue, but to resolve an issue going on for 75 years ," according to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website.

Lavrov questions the US intentions and efforts to find a solution for this issue, reaffirming Moscow's firm stand in supporting the establishing of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Lavrov stated a conference was needed to solve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict "forever," suggesting that the UN Security Council permanent members take part, headed by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Russia was among 153 countries that voted in the UN General Assembly on Tuesday that favored a resolution that called for an immediate ceasefire on the Gaza Strip. (end)

