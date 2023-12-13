Iran Cancels Visa Requirement For 32 Nationalities, Including Kuwait's

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage and Tourism Sayyid Ezzatollah Zarghami said Wednesday his country decided to cancel the requirement of entry visa for nationals of 32 countries, including Kuwait.

The unilateral decision falls in the framework of Iran's policy of opening up to the world, IRNA news agency quoted the minister as saying during a cabinet meeting.

Confirming the move, Deputy Minister of Cultural Heritage and Tourism Ali-Asghar Shalbafian said the nationalities that no longer need visa to enter Iran include those of Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE, Qatar and Lebanon.

The move aims to attract more investors and tourists to Iran, Shalbafian noted. (end)

maa







MENAFN13122023000071011013ID1107590516