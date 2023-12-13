Police Arrest Man Fatally Shot Another In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 13 (Petra) - Police on Wednesday apprehended a man suspected of killing another person in Amman's downtown.A man from one of the capital's major districts was carried to the hospital after being shot by someone else as a result of a personal dispute, and he later passed away, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) spokesman said in a statement.He went on to say that the police were able to apprehend the killer and the weapon used in the crime, and that investigations into him had begun in preparation for presenting him to justice.