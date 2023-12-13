EU Delegation Meets With Syrian Students At Zarqa University

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, Dec. 13 (Petra) -- As part of the regular academic sessions with Zarqa University students, a delegation from the European Union-funded Syrian Student Education Project met with Syrian students enrolled on scholarship at the university.The academic representative for the Syrian Education Project, Alaa Khalifa, and the Dean of the Admission and Registration Unit at the Zarqa University, Khaled Al-Zaidiyeen, and the Academic Program Supervisor of the Syrian Education Project at the university, Ibrahim Al-Hariri, attended the meeting.This meeting is part of a series of events and activities that the Syrian Education Program at Zarqa University and its partner institutions have planned with the intention of monitoring students' academic progress and program operations and keeping tabs on their comments, suggestions, and goals.The students, for their part, expressed gratitude to Zarqa University and the services they received, as well as to the administration of the scholarship, the university, and the teaching and administrative staff for their interest in and follow-up on their matters.At the conclusion of the meeting, the academic official in charge of the program honored the outstanding scholarship recipients.