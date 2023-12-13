Jordan Bar Association Suspends Pleading In Courts In Solidarity With Palestinian Rights

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 13 (Petra) -- In solidarity with Palestinian rights and to demand an end to Zionist crimes against the Palestinian people, the Jordan Bar Association on Wednesday suspended pleading in all of the Kingdom's courts on International Lawyers' Day.The suspension of pleading coincided with a similar move in Arab and other countries in response to a call for solidarity with Palestinian rights issued by the Arab Lawyers Union and bar associations in Islamic and foreign countries. Deadlines, appeals, and releases were all observed during the suspension.Bar President Yahya Abu Abboud said that attorneys in the Kingdom's courts responded remarkably well to the suspension.The bar, Abu Abboud continued, is involved in Arab and international efforts to bring the Zionist entity and its leaders accountable for the war crimes they committed against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. The most recent of these efforts was the Algiers Declaration, which included making practical procedural decisions to file complaints against the Zionist entity's leaders before the International Criminal Court and before the nations over which it has global jurisdiction for their criminal justice. The participation is widespread both locally and internationally, as teams have been established and tasks have been delineated to gather evidence and document crimes.The Jordan Bar Association took part in the blood donation campaign organized by the professional unions for the benefit of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and to help save the lives of those injured in the Zionist aggression on the Strip. The bar was represented by its president, members of its council, members, and staff.The Bar Association will hold a day of solidarity with the Palestinian people for lawyers and their families next Friday at the union complex, titled "Lawyers for Resistance," which will include events and activities that support Palestinian rights and demand an end to Zionist massacres and aggression.