Jordan Attends Coordination Meeting Beforehand Arab-Russian Forum

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Dec. 13 (Petra) -- The second Arab coordination meeting was held today at the level of permanent delegates to the League of Arab States in preparation for the sixth ministerial meeting of the Arab-Russian Cooperation Forum, which is planned to take place next Wednesday in Morocco.Jordan was represented at the meeting by Ambassador Amjad Adaileh, the Kingdom's permanent envoy to the League of Arab States.The meeting focused on draft documents that will be issued by the sixth ministerial session of the Arab-Russian Cooperation Forum, namely the "Final Statement" and the "Action Plan for Implementing the Principles and Objectives of the Arab-Russian Cooperation Forum during 2024-2026.Arrangements for preparation for this session, including the draft work program for the ministerial meeting, were discussed during the coordination meeting, which Morocco led in its capacity as President of the current session of the League Council at the ministerial level.