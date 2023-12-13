Maximum Electricity Load Reached 3,410 Mw On Tuesday, Says NEPCO

Amman, Dec. 13 (Petra) -- The National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) said on Wednesday that the maximum electricity load on Tuesday reached 3,410 megawatts (mw).The highest ever power load in the Kingdom was registered in August at 4,220 mw, according to NEPCO.

