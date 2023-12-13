               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Maximum Electricity Load Reached 3,410 Mw On Tuesday, Says NEPCO


12/13/2023 3:10:18 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Dec. 13 (Petra) -- The National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) said on Wednesday that the maximum electricity load on Tuesday reached 3,410 megawatts (mw).
The highest ever power load in the Kingdom was registered in August at 4,220 mw, according to NEPCO.

