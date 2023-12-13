Safadi Meets, Qatari, German Ministers On Efforts To Stop Israeli War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 13 (Petra) -- Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and the Qatari Minister of State for International Cooperation, Lulwah Khater, Wednesday discussed on the sidelines of the Refugee Forum in Geneva the Israeli war on Gaza and cooperation in delivering aid to the enclave.Safadi and Khater discussed increasing efforts to realise a complete ceasefire and ensure the delivery of sufficient and urgent humanitarian aid to the Palestinians in the besieged enclave.In a separate meeting, Safadi met with German Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze and discussed efforts to stop the war and ensure the protection of civilians.He urged the international community to launch immediate and effective action to stop the raging war in Gaza.They discussed cooperation between the two countries and the support provided by Germany to Jordan, especially in water projects.