Khasawneh Opens Desert Road Extending From Negev To Al Humayma

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, December 13 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Bishr Khasawneh Wednesday opened the desert road extending from the Negev to Al Humayma in Aqaba after the completion of its rehabilitation and improvement works along the 17 km road and a total cost of JOD24 million.Khasawneh said the completion of "this vital project contributes greatly to serving the economic and development realities, as it is a major artery serving vital sectors, especially transport and tourism," adding that the new road would enhance connectivity between all governorates of the Kingdom and the port of Aqaba.