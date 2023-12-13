Jordan, Norwegian Refugee Council Sign Agreement To Support Small Farmers

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 13 (Petra) -- The Agriculture Ministry and the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) Wednesday signed an $8.6 million agreement to empower and support cooperatives and small Jordanian and refugee farmers in Irbid and Mafraq.The Project aims to build the capacity of small local agricultural associations and small farmers and to build partnerships between merchants and leading companies.The Minister of Agriculture, Khaled Hneifat, praised the NRC for their support and the working implementing agencies, adding that the number of beneficiaries of the Project reached 11,718, which is consistent with the national plan for sustainable agriculture, the axes of rural development, women's empowerment, water harvesting, support for cooperatives and agricultural marketing.The Project would offer grants of up to $3,500 and facilitate the access of small farmers and associations to markets, sell rural products, provide financial funds to agricultural companies, organise training for local associations, raise awareness of "smart" practices and rebuild water harvesting facilities.The Project, supervised by the Agriculture Ministry, would be implemented by the Swiss Helvetas, Save the Children, Tamkeen for Legal Aid and Human Rights and the Jordan River Foundation.