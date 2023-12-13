Jordan, Iran Foreign Ministers Talk Stopping War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Geneva, December 13 (Petra) -- Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Abdollahian Wednesday discussed on the sidelines of the Refugee Forum in Geneva mobilising international support to stop the Israeli war on Gaza.Safadi and Abdollahian discussed the results of the ministerial committee meetings of the joint Arab-Islamic summit with international officials to drum up support for an "effective" international action to stop the Israeli war on the besieged enclave.Safadi discussed the need to "immediately" stop the Israeli war and deliver sufficient humanitarian aid to Gaza and for the international community to "take a firm stance" to end the war.The top diplomats discussed developments in Syria, where Safadi warned of smuggling attempts of drugs and weapons from Syria into Jordan.Safadi said the Kingdom would take action to counter the "threat" of smuggling to Jordan's national security by "striking and prosecuting criminals who attack Jordan's security wherever they are found."Commenting on yesterday's attack on the borders with Syria that killed a Jordanian soldier, Safadi said, "Those responsible will not escape punishment, and they will pay the price for their aggression and crime."