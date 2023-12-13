(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Art Meets Wellness at Clinique La Prairie's Art Dubai 2024 Space







The Swiss longevity clinic's commitment to wellness and art shines at the region's premier annual art fair





Dubai, UAE, 12th December: Clinique La Prairie, a global pioneer in holistic longevity science and wellness, is set to make a return to Art Dubai 2024 with its renowned luxury Longevity Lounge. A haven for respite and artistic reflection, the Lounge will be accessible to visitors throughout the fair, from 1 to 3 March 2024, at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai.



An avid supporter of art and culture, Clinique La Prairie also resumes its role as a sponsor of Art Dubai, integrating its mission to inspire clients to lead fuller, longer, and healthier lives into the world of art.



The luxury Longevity Lounge at Art Dubai 2024 will offer visitors an immersive experience across three distinct areas:



Detox Bar – Featuring a new location at the ground floor, the detox bar invites guests to boost their energy levels and indulge in a delightful selection of healthy snacks and detox drinks.



Holistic Health – Meet with a Clinique La Prairie nutritionist for a consultation in longevity-driven lifestyle. Guests will receive personalised recommendations on the most suitable supplement from the Clinique La Prairie range: Age-Defy, Balance, Energy, or Purity.



Luxury Experience Room – Transforming the bustling atmosphere of the Middle East's premier art fair into a serene wellness oasis. Clinique La Prairie's team of skilled therapists will offer a curated moment of pure relaxation and rejuvenation. Upon appointment, indulge in an exclusive menu of treatments tailored to pamper your mind and body, and explore the secrets of your longevity.



Simone Gibertoni, CEO of Clinique La Prairie says,“Art Dubai 2024 promises to be a celebration of creativity and innovation, values that resonate deeply with Clinique La Prairie. We are delighted to bring our luxury Longevity Lounge back to this important platform, fostering an intersection of art and wellness. Our curated space invites visitors to engage with our pioneering philosophy and products as part of a journey of holistic wellbeing. As we navigate the intersection of art and science, Clinique La Prairie remains dedicated to inspiring visitors to embrace a life of vitality and longevity.'



Benedetta Ghione, Art Dubai's Executive Director, commented,“It is a true pleasure to welcome Clinique La Prairie and its luxury Longevity Lounge back to Art Dubai in 2024. Clinique La Prairie offers a delightful dimension to our art and culture activities around the fair, providing visitors a cherished space to recharge. Art Dubai champions creativity in all its forms, and art can play an important role in personal well-being, health and inner renewal. We take pride in offering our communities space to come together.”



