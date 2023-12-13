(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Formula E Expands FIA Girls on Track Initiative to Every Race and Podium Next Season





. More girls than ever before will take part in the FIA Girls on Track presented by Hankook programme at Formula E races next season to encourage female inclusion in motorsport . For the first time, all 11 race locations will host a FIA Girls on Track experience for local girls with more than 1,650 expected to participate in Season 10

. Also new for next season, one participant will represent the programme and be part of the ceremonies team on the victory podium at every race . Allianz becomes new Global Partner of the FIA Girls on Track initiative in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Dubai, Riyadh and London, 13 December 2023: Formula E and the FIA today announced that more girls than ever before will participate in the FIA Girls on Track programme at Formula E races next season, which will also include a role on the race winner's podium for the first time.

The programme for girls aged 12 to 18 will extend to all 11 race weekends in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in 2024, up from five race weekends in earlier seasons. More than 1,650 girls will take part at Formula E races in Mexico City, Diriyah, Hyderabad, São Paulo, Tokyo, Misano, Monaco, Berlin, Shanghai, Portland, and London.

Now in its sixth year, Formula E has positively impacted more than 2,500 girls at 15 race weekends, with leading female figures from a range of professions across the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship paddock delivering inspirational and educational workshops. Highlights of the newly enhanced programme include: . A participant of FIA Girls on Track being part of the ceremonies team and present on the victory podium following every race to highlight female inclusion in motorsport. . An immersive work experience placement offered by ABB FIA Formula E World Championship ecosystem at track during race week. . A minimum of 100 girls involved in workshops at track with a further 50 involved in career talks in local universities in every race market.

. Resources on Formula E's website that highlight necessary skills and career development opportunities within motorsport, including future FIA Girls on Track activations.

. A new and enhanced brand identity to better reflect and resonate with the women involved in the initiative, following the rebrand of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship at the start of Season 9. . Increased engagement with those who have already participated in activations to further develop their education and understanding of career opportunities.



Women presenting in the FIA Girls on Track come from every part of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, including teams, partners and sponsors. Presentations are delivered on topics including broadcasting, health & safety, technology, engineering, driving and media roles with participating girls getting a complete behind-the-scenes access to race day operations.

Julia Pall, Vice President Sustainability, Formula E, said:

“We are thrilled to take FIA Girls on Track to the next level and set the standard for how sporting organisations can truly educate, upskill and integrate the next generation of female leaders into their workforce. Taking bold, innovative steps is in our DNA and our commitment for furthering gender equality is no different. Looking around the paddock we see more and more women who have benefitted from the programme and progressed into the industry which underlines both the effectiveness of the programme as well as the importance of why we must continue to maximise its potential. We like all other sports must go further, faster, in championing gender equality around the world.”

Deborah Mayer, FIA Women in Motorsport Commission President, said: 'I am delighted to see FIA Girls on Track program back for the milestone tenth season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The FIA Women in Motorsport Commission is firmly committed to increasing female participation in motor sport at all levels and in all domains. As such, FIA Girls on Track offers the perfect platform to introduce young girls and women to motorsport and all the many and varied career opportunities it presents.'

The new elevated programme is proudly supported by Hankook (Presenting Partner) ABB (Global Partner), WAE (Official Partner), with the series' Official Partner, Allianz, supporting this initiative as a new Global Partner.

