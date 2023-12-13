Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (Dec 14-16, 2023)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula

Get ready for an extended weekend in Qatar as the National Day holiday is officially on the horizon! Expect a flurry of activity with diverse festivities marking the country's most significant event. From Qatari cultural shows to traditional performances, winter bazaars, art exhibitions, and ongoing sporting and charity events – there's something for everyone. Have you explored the Doha Festive Lightings or considered a hot air balloon ride? The festivities are in full swing, so don't miss out on the action! Enjoy the long weekend!

Darb Al Saai



Until December 18, 2023

3pm - 11pm

Darb Al Saai, Umm Salal

Participate in Darb Al Saai's 9-day celebration of Qatar National Day . Take your children camel riding and learning about desert life with Al Adhba, participate in traditional folk games and camel riding competitions at Al Muqatar, see wildlife and Qatari environment displays, and experience equestrian activities with Al Shaqab. The Visual Art Centre also offers art competitions, workshops, and exhibitions showcasing Qatari traditions. Bring the whole family for a family-friendly activities and cultural enrichment.

Stand with Palestine Charity Match



December 15, 2023

4pm - 9pm

Education City Stadium

Join the community for a meaningful event dedicated to supporting Palestine . The main highlight is a friendly football match featuring football legends, media personalities, and students in a fundraising competition. Before the match, enjoy soulful music performances and a captivating drone show lighting up the night sky. Get your tickets here for only QR25. All proceeds will go to humanitarian relief and support efforts in Gaza.



Drones Light Show at Expo 2023 Doha



Until December 20, 2023

Daily, 7:30pm & 9:30pm

Cultural Arena-Cultural Zone

Watch the night sky at Expo Doha's Cultural Zone lights up as drones take flight to create a dazzling show of images and lights . You won't get stiff necks but only smiles on your faces as different patterns significant to Qatari heritage are illuminated. When are you going?

Queen & King of the Court: Crown Series Finals



Until December 16, 2023

Wednesday & Thursday: 4:30pm onwards; Friday & Saturday: 3pm onwards

Aspire Zone

Set in the perfect sports services zone, this event offers a unique twist to beach volleyball, with five teams on the court competing in a knockout race. The court is divided into a king's side and a challenger side, making every rally count. Best of all, everyone gets free access to this unique sports event, so don't miss it!

Hosh Al Bayt (Heritage House) Musical at Expo 2023 Doha



December 14 - 18, 2023

Show 1: 7:30PM to 7:55PM; Show 2: 8:30PM to 8:55PM

Family Amphitheater - Family Zone

Don't miss out on this enchanting musical journey celebrating Qatar's rich history and cultural identity. Through enchanting melodies and storytelling, the Hosh Al Bayt (Heritage House) musical brings to life pivotal moments, providing a vivid portrayal of the Qatari way of life. It's a celebration open to the public, inviting you to immerse yourself in the heart of Qatar's art, culture and traditions.

From the Memory of Private Collections in Qatar: Al Jaber Family Collection



December 16, 2023

5:30pm - 7pm

Qatar National Library

Learn more about the rich cultural heritage of Qatar through the lens of the Al Jaber Family Collection in a seminar titled 'From the Memory of Private Collections in Qatar'. Featuring the personal collections of Sheikh Mohammed Al Jaber and Sheikh Hassan bin Mohammed Al Jaber, this seminar aims to showcase the possessions of Qatar's rulers throughout modern history. Join speakers Mohammed Hassan Al Jaber, representative of the Al Jaber family, and historian Omar Tihani for an insightful talk. Register now before tickets run out!



QRC Sand Drag Competition



December 14 - 15, 2023

5pm - 10pm

Sealine

Get ready for an exciting weekend at the Qatar Racing Club's Sand Drag Competition! Thursday offers 9 exciting categories like Polaris Kids, Moto Cross, and Truck Modified. On Friday, pick from 6 categories including UTV Stock, Buggy, and Hilux. Whether you want to join in or just watch, make sure not to miss this action-packed competition! Registration starts at 3pm, the races start at 5pm, and entry is totally free! For more information, contact Qatar Racing club at +974 4028 6000.

The Power of Echo Workshop



December 16, 2023

10:30am - 11:30am

Dadu Gardens, Expo Doha

Children ages 9 to 11 can learn all about music, art, and sustainability at the Power of Echo workshop. Led by Jayne Lee, a music teacher with award-winning students, this workshop gives your kids the opportunity to create their own instruments from recycled materials and learn to play them. It's an educational and hands-on experience for children to explore their creativity and musicality. Get your tickets here .

UK Garden Street Art Workshop at Expo Doha



December 14 - 16, 2023

Thursday: 4pm - 6pm; Friday: 3pm - 5pm & 7pm - 9pm; Saturday: 3pm - 5pm

UK Pavilion - International Zone

Craft your own street art masterpiece with the expert guidance of artist Wing Lo. Join this workshop and get the chance to exchange artistic experiences and explore the secrets of street art. This hands-on workshop will provide you with valuable information and the skills and to bring your artistic visions to life! Contact +974 5021 7689 on WhatsApp to reserve your spot.

Al Zubarah Beach Cleanup



December 15, 2023

2:45pm - 4:45pm

Al Zubarah Beach

This Friday is your last chance to join DeapQatar's environmental cleanups this year. Drive north to the Archaeological Site of Al Zubarah. Be there before 2:45 pm to participate in the cleanup activities until 4pm. Afterward, enjoy socializing with fellow volunteers and witness the beautiful sunset on the newly-cleaned beach. For more details and to volunteer, message @deapqatar on Instagram.

Qatar National Day at Sikkat Wadi Msheireb



December 14 - 18, 2023

4pm - 10pm

Sikkat Wadi, Msheireb Downtown Doha

Feel the spirit of the upcoming holiday with a myriad of activities and an outdoor market at Msheireb. Celebrate QND 2023 with friends and family and make the most of the festive occasion. Have a whale of a time!