Bionj's Biopartnering Conference Moving To The Liberty Science Center In Jersey City

The 14th Annual BioNJ BioPartnering Conference will move to the Liberty Science Center in Jersey City on May 14, 2024. This announcement comes on the heels of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority's recent commitment to invest $20 million in a new innovation hub as part of Liberty Science Center's SciTech Scity.



"We can't think of a more exciting venue to host our 14th Annual BioPartnering Conference," said Debbie Hart, President and CEO, BioNJ. "Entrepreneurs are the engine and fuel for new company creation – driving the next generation of therapies, diagnostics and tools in life sciences. And, for the last three decades, the Liberty Science Center has nurtured young scientists and shepherded future leaders in its mission to foster new innovation. Jersey City is the perfect backdrop for this important meeting where life sciences companies, large and small, will gather to explore collaboration opportunities."

" We are ecstatic to have the Jersey City Economic Development Corporation (JCEDC) join our elite group of Conference Partners, including J.P. Morgan, Johnson & Johnson Innovation and Morgan Lewis ," noted Hart. "We are grateful for Jersey City Economic Development Corporation's support in bringing this important event to the Liberty Science Center in 2024. The mission of the BioPartnering Conference is in complete alignment with that of Jersey City and the Liberty Science Center – to build a vibrant innovative hub."

"During this pivotal moment in Jersey City's history, we are clearly making our mark in establishing Jersey City as a sought-after destination for transformative science and technology, and we welcome BioNJ as our newest partner on this front," said Mayor Steven M. Fulop, City of Jersey City.

"I am especially grateful for our JCEDC team and LSC's Paul Hoffman, who worked together to help make this a reality."



"We look forward to welcoming BioNJ's preeminent 2024

BioPartnering Conference to the Liberty Science Center and introducing attendees to

SciTech Scity, the 30-acre innovation campus we are now building that will

focus on home healthcare, biomedical science, planet care and artificial

intelligence," said Paul Hoffman, President

and CEO, Liberty Science Center and SciTech Scity.



"BioNJ's Annual BioPartnering Conference offers incredible opportunities to innovative New Jersey entrepreneurs and highlights the pioneering work of life sciences and technology companies in the State," said NJEDA Chief Executive Officer Tim Sullivan. "Jersey City is quickly becoming a premier destination for inventive companies, making the Liberty Science Center an ideal location for this influential event."



As the industry's signature partnering event in the Northeast, BioNJ's BioPartnering Conference attracts life sciences executives, investors, academic collaborators and business development professionals from around the globe – with the goal of fostering productive partnerships and facilitating investment opportunities. The Liberty Science Center offers a spacious, state-of-the-art venue to accommodate the important and numerous elements of the Conference, including 1-1 partnering, company and start-up pitch presentations, Industry Connections (where entrepreneurs can meet with representatives from large biopharma companies – expanded for 2024), exhibits, plenary sessions and networking.

Hart shared, "BioNJ is honored to move this meeting to the Liberty Science Center which will allow us to showcase New Jersey's innovative spirit and spotlight all that Jersey City, Liberty Science Center and SciTech Scity have to offer."

Applications for Company Pitch Presentations for the 2024 BioNJ BioPartnering Conference will open on January 16, 2024.



for more information. Or contact Pavita Howe, Vice President of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, at

[email protected] .



