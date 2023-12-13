Hot Wheels Champion Experience Races Into Washington D.C. This Friday

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TYSONS CORNER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SEE Touring Exhibitions Inc. , and Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT), a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world, is thrilled to announce today the Hot Wheels Champion Experience TM, a new interactive event with immersive digital and physical play, will open at Virginia's prime shopping and entertainment destination, Tysons Corner Center, located just outside of Washington D.C. on December 15th for a limited time.The Hot Wheels Champion Experience is an exhilarating interactive 16,000-square-foot experience for the whole family based on the legendary Hot Wheels brand that has been influencing car culture for 55 years. Combining cutting-edge technology and innovative design, SEE Touring Exhibitions Inc. has tapped the XSpace platform developed by Smart Entertainment Ltd to power this groundbreaking new attraction. XSpace combines immersive video projection and“phygital” systems that control sound, light, video, and personalized interaction into one experience that can react and change in the blink of an eye. SEE Touring Exhibitions Inc. is also proud to partner with Creative Labs Israel, a visionary creative technology firm that has developed an immersive environment layered on the XSpace platform that seamlessly blends physical and digital elements that embrace the challenger spirit of Hot Wheels.Hot Wheels fans of all ages will ignite their challenger spirit in this immersive experience that combines exhilarating physical and virtual interactions. Visitors will imagine, create, and experience Hot Wheels like never before and without headsets, goggles, or other equipment. Using the latest 3D multimedia projection technology, guests at Hot Wheels Champion Experience can accept the challenge and become:Hot Wheels Designers: Use creativity to design their own digital Hot Wheels car, watching it come to life on an interactive screenTracker Builders: Build a custom Hot Wheels City inside an interactive Augmented Reality roomUltimate Heroes: Defeat monsters and creatures taking over Hot Wheels CitySpeed Machines: Race against the competition using physical body movements to digitally drive Hot Wheels carsSmash Champs: Stunt and compete as Monster Trucks on a monster-sized projection, dodging any hazards that come their wayVirtual Drivers: An Augmented Reality experience, allowing guests to see themselves driving a Hot Wheels carEpic Winners: Pose on the winner's podium, celebrating your accomplishments to become a Hot Wheels ChampionHot Wheels Central will also allow guests to track performance and collect digital memorabilia, videos, and tokens gathered during the experience, extending the fun past the event."We are incredibly excited about this partnership with SEE Touring Exhibitions Inc.," said Julie Freeland, Senior Director of Global Location Based Entertainment at Mattel.“Together, we aim to bring Hot Wheels to life in an entirely new way. By combining technology, immersive design, and the unrivaled thrill of Hot Wheels, this attraction will ignite the imagination of fans and families alike."SEE Touring Exhibitions Inc., a leader in the entertainment industry, brings invaluable expertise in creating and managing unforgettable attractions. "We are thrilled to collaborate with Mattel and our esteemed partners on this groundbreaking project," said Martin Biallas, CEO of SEE Touring Exhibitions Inc. "Hot Wheels has been an inspiration to countless individuals across multiple generations, and this attraction will give fans the opportunity to dive into the world of Hot Wheels in a way they've never experienced before. We can't wait to see the excitement and thrill it brings to visitors."Fuel your child's imagination and get their wheels turning at the Hot Wheels Champion Experience! Space is limited so grab your tickets today to secure your spot at the hottest event of the year! For more information about the Hot Wheels Champion Experience and to sign up for first access to tickets for a city near you, visit hotwheelschampion .Tickets and Information: .

