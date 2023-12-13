USDA Powers Information Campaign To Help Rural Nevada Businesses Cut Energy Costs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Workshops on grants, other financial incentives for small business energy efficiency measures and renewable energy projects planned

- Lucas Ingvoldstad, USDA Rural Development Nevada State DirectorGLENBROOK, NEVADA, USA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Nevada office has awarded funding to the American Institute of Building Science (AIOBS) , a veteran-owned, Nevada-based training firm, to provide assistance to ag producers and other small businesses in rural Nevada interested in cutting their energy costs.“The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to ensuring rural Nevada businesses can both participate in and benefit from the clean energy economy,” said Lucas Ingvoldstad, USDA Rural Development Nevada State Director.“This investment, funded by the Inflation Reduction Act, will enable AIOBS to coordinate several workshops in rural Nevada communities that will explain financing opportunities we offer for renewable and energy efficient upgrades and installations. We're proud to continue supporting the sustainability and climate resiliency of rural Nevada, and we look forward to empowering rural businesses and changemakers alongside AIOBS."The focus of AIOBS workshops will be the USDA's“Rural Energy for America” (REAP) program which provides grant funding and guaranteed loan financing to agricultural producers and other rural small businesses for renewable energy systems or energy efficiency improvements.“We need to work together to lower prices for Nevada families, and I'm glad to see funding I fought for in the Inflation Reduction Act to help cut energy costs across the state,” said Senator Cortez Masto.“Small businesses, farmers and ranchers can all benefit from these programs, helping them grow and reduce operation costs. I'll continue working to make sure our rural communities receive the support they need.”“At a time when we are experiencing inflation and high prices, I'm proud to have secured funding from the Inflation Reduction Act to help cut energy costs for hardworking families,” said Senator Rosen.“I'm also thrilled to see that a veteran-owned, Nevada-based training firm has been enlisted to help eligible rural small businesses, farmers, and ranchers in our state take advantage of these opportunities.”The Inflation Reduction Act significantly enhanced the opportunity for Nevada's rural businesses under REAP. The potential federal cost share for business energy efficiency and renewable energy projects increased from 25 percent to 50 percent. The maximum size of an individual grant increased from $250,000 to $500,000 for energy efficiency projects and from $500,000 to $1 million for renewable energy systems.Cutting Energy Costs in Commercial Buildings:“Zero Energy Building” Effort“REAP grants and loans are available to help a broad range of small ag producers and rural small businesses invest in renewable energy systems and make energy-efficiency improvements,” said Ingvoldstad.“This partnership between AIOBS and USDA Rural Development leverages our joint public and private sector expertise to the benefit of commercial building owners and operators in rural Nevada as well as their communities.”“Our upcoming workshops will include detailed information on the energy efficiency measures a commercial building owner can make to greatly reduce energy bills and operating costs,” said Mark Lera, President of AIOBS.“We will also encourage building owners to also install an onsite solar energy system that can power the building's reduced energy needs. This produces a“Zero Energy Building” that produces as much power as it uses over the course of the year.”Zero Energy Buildings provide power to the grid when their solar systems produce more power the building needs. At other times the building pulls power from the grid. Over the course of the year what the building supplies and draws to the grid is“net zero.”“Zero energy buildings lower operating and maintenance costs, help the environment, and increase resiliency during power outages,” added Lera.The schedule of AIOBS workshops featuring the REAP opportunity will be announced in January2024. Businesses interested in receiving more information on the workshops and building energy use in general should visit . Detailed information on the REAP program is found at the USDA's website.AIOBS can assist rural Nevada business owners interested in applying for a REAP grant or loan. Rural Nevada businesses interested in AIOBS assistance should contact Tom Polikalas at ....xxxx

