Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Corporate E-Learning Market 2024-2028

Company Offering:



Articulate Global Inc. -

The company offers corporate E-learning through Articulate 300 training, courses, webinars, and videos.

Cegid SA -

The company offers E-learning solutions such as retail and distribution and human resources.

Cegos Group -

The company offers E-learning through multiple digital modalities, such as e-learning modules, blogs, forums, videos, virtual classes, online communities, and many more. For details on companies and their offerings –

Based

on Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

North America is expected to account for 31% of market growth during the forecast period.

The US is the major contributor to the market in the region.

The need to train staff is being driven by the speed of technological developments, to ensure they remain up-to-date and informed on current trends in this sector.

As a result, the use of corporate eLearning solutions has made it possible for businesses to invest significantly in training their employees at various locations. The demand for e-Learning in businesses continues to be driven by cost-effectiveness.



Impactful driver-

Reduction in employee training cost for employers

Key Trend - Adoption of microlearning Major Challenges

- Complexities in designing e-learning courses



Market Segmentation

Based on

End-user, the market is classified into services, manufacturing, retail, and others.

The market share growth by the services segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Workers need to interact with customers on a regular and frequent basis within the service-orientated industry, for instance, the hospitality sector. To ensure the utmost customer satisfaction, it is therefore essential that employees have good training and thorough knowledge. To maintain the quality of services, establishments in the hospitality industry should therefore train their staff regularly.

