Bisk Amplifiedtm Empowers Companies And Employees With Next-Generation Corporate Education Benefits

Platform offers access to Bisk's university partners, enabling organizations to align their strategic objectives and promote both individual and company growth

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Bisk, a pioneer in online education and development solutions, is proud to announce the expansion of Bisk AmplifiedTM, its online platform that enables organizations and their employees to access online courses and programs from top universities.With the release of the AmplifiedTM platform, Bisk will partner with organizations nationwide to provide their employees a wide range of educational opportunities. From undergraduate and graduate degrees to certificate programs, businesses enrolled in AmplifiedTM connect their employees to courses that prioritize ongoing education, fostering individual and company growth. Employees in these companies gain access to tailored learning experiences, enhancing their skills and supporting both professional and personal development.“For over 25 years, Bisk has been dedicated to bridging the divide between an organization's goals and the untapped potential of its employees through world class learning opportunities,” said Bisk CEO Mike Bisk .“We have achieved this by integrating the expertise of our esteemed universities, our pioneering approach to online education, and a deep understanding of market demands. As part of our dedication to innovation in workforce development, the AmplifiedTM platform stands as our enduring commitment to enabling corporations to utilize their corporate benefits to drive their organizations and people forward.”Companies can select specific certificate and degree courses and programs or have access to the complete catalog, all sourced from Bisk's renowned network of accredited academic institutions. Available fields of study include, among other areas, supply chain management, business administration, accounting, healthcare and lean six sigma.Bisk AmplifiedTM has formed partnerships with leading organizations such as U.S. Bank, Moody's Corporation, the State of Michigan, Miami-Dade County, Albertsons and Madison Square Garden, among others. These collaborations exemplify Bisk's dedication to delivering high-quality education programs tailored to meet the evolving needs of today's workforce.To discover how Bisk AmplifiedTM can enhance your company's potential and empower your employees, visit our website or connect with us on LinkedIn. Explore a wide range of programs by disciplines or university, learn about available tuition reductions and engage with our knowledgeable student success representative to unlock new opportunities for growth and success.About BiskBisk partners with leading institutions to deliver online degree and certificate programs to learners around the world. We provide the resources, expertise, and technology to help institutions grow and students thrive. Through our online education services, we have supported more than one million enrollments for universities such as Villanova University, Michigan State University, University of South Florida, Florida Institute of Technology, Emory University, Southern Methodist University, University of British Columbia, Vanderbilt University, Eastern Connecticut State University and Columbia Law School. Our mission is to amplify potential through transformational learning experiences. To learn more, visit bisk .

