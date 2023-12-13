Sensehawk Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SenseHawk , a leading provider of advanced software solutions for the renewable energy industry, proudly announces its achievement of the ISO 27001 Information Security Management System (ISMS) certification. This global recognition, certified by TUV SUD, underscores SenseHawk's commitment to robust information security management. The certification covers all SenseHawk products, services, and global operations across all business functions.SenseHawk's flagship product, TaskMapper , helps stakeholders manage the entire lifecycle of their assets using one unified platform. TaskMapper supports site evaluation, design data management, topography, GIS, system information modelling, site navigation, field reporting, construction management, document management, task management, maps, forms, workflows, QA/QC and more. Post construction, TaskMapper extends into the asset operations lifecycle through integration with ERP, EAM & SCADA systems and helps maintain optimal asset performance.SenseHawk has always prioritized the security of its clients' data. The ISO 27001 certification signifies SenseHawk's dedication to ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information assets, reinforcing trust with its clients and partners.For SenseHawk's clients and partners, this certification provides assurance that their data is handled with the highest standards of security, protecting it from unauthorized access, loss, or disclosure. The ISO 27001 compliance demonstrates SenseHawk's proactive approach to identifying & mitigating potential information security risks, ensuring a secure environment for all stakeholders.SenseHawk views ISO 27001 as a dynamic process, not just a one-time achievement. The company is dedicated to improving its information security practices continually, keeping up with new threats to ensure the highest standards of data protection.About SenseHawkSenseHawk, established in 2018, is a leading provider of software tools and analytics services for the renewable energy sector, specializing in solar projects. Trusted by over 200 clients in 20+ countries, SenseHawk is headquartered in California, with offices in Abu Dhabi and Bangalore. Committed to excellence and innovation, the company continually adapts to meet the evolving challenges in the renewable energy landscape.To learn more about TaskMapper and SenseHawk, and to request a demo of the platform, please reach out to us at ...

