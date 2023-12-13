Tamboran Resources Limited (ASX:TBN) Re-Domiciliation Scheme Of Arrangement Implemented

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Tamboran Resources Corporation (ASX:TBN) (OTCMKTS:TBNNY) is pleased to announce that the previously announced scheme of arrangement in relation to the re-domiciliation of the Tamboran Resources Limited and its subsidiaries (Tamboran Group) from Australia to the United States of America (the Scheme) has been fully implemented today.

In accordance with the Scheme, all ordinary shares in Tamboran Resources Limited have been transferred to the Company. The Company is now the only shareholder in Tamboran Resources Limited and is the ultimate parent company of Tamboran Group.

Tamboran Resources Limited has applied to be removed from the official list of ASX from close of trading on Thursday, 14 December 2023.

The consideration for the Scheme has today been issued to eligible shareholders of Tamboran Resources Limited in the form of CHESS Depository Interests in the Company, which commenced trading on a deferred settlement basis on ASX on Friday, 8 December 2023 and will continue to be traded on a normal settlement basis on the ASX from Thursday, 14 December 2023 (under the code "TBN"). Shareholders will continue to hold their quantity of shares in Tamboran Group as CDIs.

Holding statements (to issuer sponsored holders) and confirmations (to CHESS holders) will be dispatched to eligible shareholders of Tamboran Resources Limited on Thursday, 14 December 2023.

-p alt="Tamboran Resources Ltd" src="https://abnnewswire.net/images/logos/37752en.png" style="float:left; height:36px; margin:5px; width:120px" />Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) is a natural gas company that intends to play a constructive role in the global energy transition towards a lower carbon future by developing low CO2 unconventional natural gas resources in the Beetaloo Sub-basin within the Greater McArthur Basin in the Northern Territory of Australia. Tamboran's key assets are a 25% working interest in EP 161 and a 100% working interest in EP 136, EP 143 and EP(A) 197 which are located in the Beetaloo Sub-basin.

