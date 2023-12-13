Ellis Martin Report: Kodiak Copper Corp (CVE:KDK) Extends Copper Mineralization In BC

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Claudia Tornquist, CEO of Kodiak Copper Corp (CVE:KDK) (OTCMKTS:KDKCF) as the company drills first holes at South Zone to extend Copper Mineralization to Mid Zone and to depth: 0.32% CuEq Over 234 m from Surface within 0.17% CuEq Over 1053 m. Listen to this update as the aggressive 2023 drill program concludes with positive results.

Kodiak Copper Corp. (CVE:KDK) (OTCMKTS:KDKCF) is focused on its portfolio of 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA.

The Company's most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Trough in southern British Columbia, Canada, where in 2020 the Company made a high-grade discovery at the Gate Zone, which is part of a zoned, copper-gold enriched envelope of significant size.



Kodiak also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine. Both of Kodiak's porphyry projects have been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits.

The Company's Kahuna diamond project in Nunavut, Canada, hosts a high-grade, near surface inferred diamond resource and numerous kimberlite pipe targets. Kodiak is considering strategic options for the Kahuna project.

