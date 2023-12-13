Ellis Martin Report: Kodiak Copper Corp (CVE:KDK) Extends Copper Mineralization In BC

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)
In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Claudia Tornquist, CEO of Kodiak Copper Corp (CVE:KDK) (OTCMKTS:KDKCF) as the company drills first holes at South Zone to extend Copper Mineralization to Mid Zone and to depth: 0.32% CuEq Over 234 m from Surface within 0.17% CuEq Over 1053 m. Listen to this update as the aggressive 2023 drill program concludes with positive results.
To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
Kodiak Copper Corp. (CVE:KDK) (OTCMKTS:KDKCF) is focused on its portfolio of 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA.
The Company's most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Trough in southern British Columbia, Canada, where in 2020 the Company made a high-grade discovery at the Gate Zone, which is part of a zoned, copper-gold enriched envelope of significant size.
Kodiak also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine. Both of Kodiak's porphyry projects have been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits.
The Company's Kahuna diamond project in Nunavut, Canada, hosts a high-grade, near surface inferred diamond resource and numerous kimberlite pipe targets. Kodiak is considering strategic options for the Kahuna project.
-p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/linkedin-social.png" border="0">
Nancy Curry
VP Corporate Development ...
+1 (604) 646-8362
MENAFN13122023000111011020ID1107590322
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.