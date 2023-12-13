(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a global news source and leading investor resource covering cleantech stocks issues a new edition of the Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast .

Host Dawn Van Zant talks to Rueben George of the Tsleil-Waututh Nation , author of 'It Stops Here: Standing Up for Our Lands, Our Waters, and Our People.' Rueben talks about his battle to stop the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline; a fight that started for him in 2010 and went through Prime Minister Harper's term and continued with Justin Trudeau's election, who then purchased the pipeline from Kinder Morgan and created the ensuing crown corporation.

Listen to the Podcast:

Cleantech Podcast - Rueben George of the Tsleil-Waututh Nation 'It Stops Here: Standing Up for Our Lands, Our Waters, and Our People'

SHARE PODCAST:

Listen to the cleantech and climate change podcast on Spotify

Rueben shares how he fought his own battles with alcohol and anger and how ceremonies of smudging, sweat lodges and sun dances healed his spirit and made him the warrior he is today.

He tells us how his grandfather, actor and author Chief Dan George shaped his future and inspired him with wisdom and a love of the land and water.

Explaining why he fought so hard to save the waters of Burrard Inlet from the pipeline expansion he said, "Our language means the people and the water around Vancouver. As the story goes in our legend, our first mother comes from the water, so that's essentially our grandmother. We grew to have a reciprocal relationship to the water through ceremony, fishing; through, everything. So that's one reason, but another reason is that every ceremony I've been to around the world, in South America, Central America, Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, they all do things in common. In their ceremonies they use something to represent the energy of the sun, the earth, the water and air, and through that process, when you use those different elements to pray, you learn to create a reciprocal relationship to those things. When you use them in prayer, they are things that we can't live without. You start to care for it through ceremony, and a spiritual connection to it. You want to do something for it; protect and take care of it because those elements take care of us. It just makes sense to protect what we love. And that's why we stand up against the Trans Mountain Pipeline."

Rueben also talks about the failing economics of the pipeline from it's inception, and the cost to Canadian taxpayers.

He finishes the interview with the Eagle song, one that will reach into your heart and inspire you.

Purchase his book at Amazon

About podcast host: -

Dawn Van Zant

- founder of Investorideas

Dawn Van Zant is a female pioneer in the financial markets sitting in every seat as a trader, a broker, IR and PR before finally starting Investorideas. She has been featured in interviews in Business Week, CNN Financial TV, CBS Market watch radio and other financial publications online, radio and print, talking about renewable energy, water and homeland defense stocks.

She has also been a Board member of One Spirit non-profit for over 14 years, supporting the Lakota people of the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota.

Visit our water stocks directory

Thanks, that's it for today. Do something good for this beautiful planet each and every day.

Visit the Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast page at Investorideas

The Investorideas podcasts are also available on iTunes (Apple Podcasts), Amazon, Audible, Spotify, Tunein, Stitcher, Spreaker, iHeartRadio, and most audio platforms available.

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is a platform for investing ideas. We publish breaking stock news, stock research, guest posts and create original top rated investing podcasts, plus sector tag articles featuring up and coming companies and industry leaders. Investor Idea's original branded content includes the Crypto Corner Podcast , Play by Play Sports Podcast , Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move Podcast , Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast , Exploring Mining Podcast , Betting on Gaming Stocks Podcast and the AI Eye Podcast . We also create free investor stock directories for AI and tech, biotech, cannabis, cleantech, crypto, defense, gaming, health and wellness, mining, oil and gas, sports and water. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors.

Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and disclosure info Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire News-Upload/ .Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.