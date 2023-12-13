Mortgage Lender Offering Innovative Solutions As Housing Market Stagnates

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Beeline Loans Inc. has opened up access to potential homebuyers as the traditional market slows. Read on to see what experts are saying about the housing market.

On Thursday, December 7, 2023 , the White House backed the Neighborhood Homes Investment Act, which is intended to support American homeownership by reducing housing prices and increasing housing stock.

Lael Brainard, who heads the Biden Administration's National Economic Council, stated that the act aims to increase homeownership for 500,000 American families, generates US$125 billion in revenue, and aims to offer federal tax credits to those buying in distressed neighborhoods.

Housing Market Slowing Down

While, according to CNBC , the housing market has been stalled by high interest rates, over half of all consumers report that they could be motivated to consider relocating by new opportunities, such as a better cost of living, major life events, or the chance at a "dream home."

According to the report written by Lorie Konish on December 5, 2023, mortgage rates are slowly coming down, becoming more favorable to consumers, but a drastic, sudden drop is likely not forthcoming.

November saw some dramatic movement in the housing market, according to Sabrina Karl with Investopedia. In an article dated to November 15, 2023, Karl reported that "The Tuesday 30-year average dropped almost a third of a point, sinking to a much cheaper 7.77%" from 8.07%. This movement in November looks to be the last sharp drop in mortgage rates for a while.

Refinancing on the Rise

However, in a separate report from December 6, 2023 , by Diana Olick, CNBC stated that more consumers are seeking out mortgage refinancing, with applications jumping by 14% in a week.

While CNBC reports that demand for refinancing has not reached concerning levels, it does look set to increase as the economy continues to put stress on homeowners. With this stress, mortgage lenders are looking to innovate the process and make things easier for the homebuyer.

An Innovative Loan Platform

Beeline Loans Inc. is a conventional mortgage lender that has a diverse direct-to-consumer product suite, unlike most of the top 50 lenders, designed to increase approvals for younger and gig economy borrowers.

Its digital, proprietary lending platform includes a chatbot powered by artificial intelligence that evaluates consumers for loans and is believed to be opening access, particularly to younger homebuyers.

In an article by us here at Streetwise Reports on September 13, 2023 , Beeline was described as "doing for mortgages what Robinhood did for the stock market." The company received praise from Chris Connelly of Ellington Financial Group, who owns shares of the company, for offering a diverse set of options to younger generations, thereby increasing young people's access to homeownership.

Streetwise reports also covered the company in an article published on October 25, 2023 , where the company gave a comment on its AI chatbot, which it named Bob: "Bob never sleeps. He's busy answering surprisingly complicated questions about Beeline's wide range of conventional and non-QM products with great speed and accuracy, even at 2 a.m. He then poses highly personalized product-specific questions to generate a quote in real-time."

According to Beeline, there are several loan options that the application platform could direct potential homebuyers toward, including refinancing.

Beeline, which is a private company, meaning that it does not have the same ownership and share structure as a public company, reports that its largest shareholder is the company founder, Nick Liuzza. The company also stated that it has US$40 million invested in the company and that Cavalry Investment Fund, Ellington, and Atalaya have all made notable investments in Beeline.