Cengage Group Recognized in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index

related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality

BOSTON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cengage Group , a leading global education and technology company, today announced its inclusion in the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

Receiving a score of 95 out of 100, this marks the fourth consecutive year Cengage Group has been included in the CEI. This year's score reflects the company's successful efforts to meet all benefit offering requirements. Additionally, the company is currently developing an LGBTQ+ benefits guide to meet the new requirements introduced in 2023.



"We are honored to once again be recognized by the HRC because inclusion and equality are at the heart of our organization," said Jeri Herman, Chief People Officer of Cengage Group. "At Cengage Group, our employees and advocates have created a company culture and work environment that encourages authenticity and embraces diversity in every way. We are proud of our commitment to workplace equality and will continue improving our efforts to support our LGBTQ+ employees."

Along with 1,384 major U.S. businesses featured in the CEI, Cengage Group was rated against performance criteria falling under four central pillars:



Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and, Corporate social responsibility.

Cengage Group advances diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) in many ways, especially through network partnerships and employee resource groups (ERGs). Through Cengage Group's employee-created and -led ERGs, like Pride (representing the LGBTQIA+ community) and Mosaic (representing BIPOC employees), team members can find personal connections and opportunities to promote inclusivity and equality.

"For well over two decades, businesses have played an important role in furthering LGBTQ+ equality by centering employee needs and voices when it comes to workplace inclusion. While there is much more work to be done, year-over-year growth in CEI participation is evidence of a business community that recognizes the responsibility and value in upholding equity and inclusion," said RaShawn Hawkins, Human Rights Campaign Sr. Director of Workplace Equality. "Our goal at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation is to work in a spirit of partnership with companies by providing educational resources and collaborating on ways for businesses to support the LGBTQ+ community at a time when we face unprecedented legislative attacks, heightened anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, and physical violence. The CEI is an ever-evolving tool – a blueprint that companies can use to show up more effectively in supporting their LGBTQ+ employees and their families."

About Cengage Group

With more than 100 years serving learners, Cengage Group is a global edtech company that enables student choice. No matter how, where, when or why someone wants to learn, our portfolio of education businesses supports all students, from middle school through graduate school and skills education, with quality content and technology. Collectively, our three business units – Cengage Academic, Cengage Work and Cengage Select – help millions of students each year in more than 125 countries achieve their education and career goals and lead choice-filled lives.



About the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public's understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

