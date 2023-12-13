(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Key findings:



58% of Asia-Pacific family offices reported an, (with 32% reporting an increase of more than 10%) compared to 18% reporting a decrease.About 15% of APAC family offices have the. Onlyfeel well prepared for. Only 44% believe their next gens are sufficiently prepared.The most popular asset category for future investment is, with 22% increased exposure, and 39% intending to increase their allocations, in contrast to global trend.45% of family offices agree with the statement thatwill create substantial value.A net 32% of family offices are actively looking to increase their engagement inHONG KONG SAR & SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 December 2023 – Asia-Pacific (APAC) family offices have demonstrated remarkable resilience and adaptability in navigating the ever-evolving financial landscape., a comprehensive survey conducted byand, has found.The report found that 58% of Asia-Pacific family offices have reported an increase in Assets Under Management (AUM). Family offices in the region have adopted innovative asset allocation strategies to counter the impact of inflation and rising rates, including shortening the duration of fixed-income bond portfolios, reducing borrowings, and increasing exposure to equities."Asia-Pacific family offices are evolving at a remarkable pace. Our report highlights the resilience and adaptability of these family offices, particularly in asset allocation and technology adoption."Currently, approximately 15% of family offices in APAC are under the control of the next generation. Over the next five years, this figure is expected to surge to 47%, indicating a significant generational shift. Despite these shifts, only 56% of family offices feel well-prepared for succession."This shift signifies a profound change in the region's investment and management strategies, marking a new chapter for family offices in Asia-Pacific,"added.Real estate emerges as the favored asset category for future investments, with 39% of family offices in APAC intending to increase their allocations.Additionally, 32% plan to boost investments in private debt, reflecting diversified investment approaches.Artificial intelligence (AI) stands out as the most sought-after new technology, with a net 32% of family offices actively seeking increased engagement. Remarkably, 45% of family offices agree that blockchain technologies will create substantial value.From an operational perspective, the report discovered that the adoption of relatively new wealth aggregation platforms, which can provide an overview of an organisation's financial position by consolidating data from multiple banks and investment managers, is still relatively low. Currently, just 30% of family offices express a desire to leverage these platforms but this is anticipated to increase rapidly."Family offices recognize the potential value of wealth aggregation platforms tailored to their needs. However, the initial slow uptake can best be attributed to the novelty of these tools and their high cost."This report is based on a statistical analysis of 330 survey responses from single family offices and private (not commercial) multi-family offices worldwide. On average, Asia-Pacific families participating in the survey had total wealth of US $0.9 billion, and their collective wealth stood at US $68 billion. Their family offices had, on average, US $0.5 billion of AUM, whilst aggregate AUM stood at US $41 billion. Download the full report at:--br-at: 万方家族办公室#FamilyOffice #RafflesFamilyOfficeThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Raffles Family Office Raffles Family Office (RFO) is a multi-family office that offers a full suite of wealth management services for ultra-high net worth individuals. With an integrated platform that combines independence with advisory expertise across a broad range of asset classes and an expansive global partnership network built for seamless collaboration with the world's leading financial institutions, the firm is uniquely placed to provide comprehensive, lasting and highly bespoke wealth growth and preservation solutions. RFO is dual-headquartered in Hong Kong and Singapore and has branch offices in multiple Asian financial centres, including Shanghai, Beijing and Taipei. For additional information, visit .