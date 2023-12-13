Vcuarts Qatar Hosts Gulf's First National Portfolio Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Some of the best creative talents from high schools across Qatar turned up at the National Portfolio Day event held at Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts (VCUarts Qatar), a Qatar Foundation (QF) partner university, recently.

It was the first time that it was held in the Gulf region.

The National Portfolio Day Association (NPDA) was established in 1978 for the organization and planning of National Portfolio Day events. Today, the Association continues this work and has broadened its mission to provide support to professionals advising students on portfolio development for college/university admission. Consisting of more than 100 post-secondary institutions that hold regional accreditation and accreditation from the National Association of Schools of Art and Design (NASAD) or its equivalent, NPDA is the only organization of its kind and its membership represents the highest standard of visual arts education in the world.

During the event, prospective undergraduate and graduate students held discussions with, and had their portfolios of creative work reviewed by, admissions counselors from internationally accredited schools of art and design who had flown in from the US, France and the UK.

The event was free and open to the public. The international schools that participated were California College of the Arts, San Francisco, California; California Institute of the Arts, Valencia, California; Cleveland Institute of Art, Cleveland, Ohio; Cranbrook Academy of Art, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; Kansas City Art Institute, Kansas City, Missouri; Paris College of Art, Paris, France; School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Illinois; School of the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts, Boston, Massachusetts; School of Visual Arts, New York, NY; University of the Arts London, London, England; and Virginia Commonwealth School of the Arts Qatar.