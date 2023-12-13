               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Amiri Diwan Announces Holiday For Qatar National Day 2023


12/13/2023 2:23:35 PM

Doha, Qatar: On the occasion of Qatar National Day, Amiri Diwan announced that two days of state holiday will be observed from Sunday, December 17, 2023 to Monday, December 18, 2023.

Employees will revert to their official duties on December 19, 2023. The Qatar National Day is celebrated every year on December 18.

