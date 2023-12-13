Five-Day Road Closures On Umm Lekhba Interchange

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority (Ashghal), in coordination with the General Directorate of Traffic, announced a 5-day road closure at Umm Lekhba (Landmark) Interchange on the bridge linking Al Qaabiya Street with Al Shamal Road in the direction of Doha.
This closure is to facilitate maintenance work, starting from Friday, December 15, until Wednesday, December 20.
Travelers heading from Al Qaabiya Street are advised to continue towards the Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor to the south and then use the Thani Bin Jassim Interchange to reach their destinations.
MENAFN13122023000063011010ID1107590187
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.