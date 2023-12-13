Democratic Republic Of The Congo Inaugurates Pavilion At Expo 2023 Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to the State of Qatar HE Valerie Lusamba Kabeya inaugurated her country's pavilion at the Expo 2023 Doha Horticulture Exhibition, in the presence of Expo 2023 Doha Commissioner General HE Ambassador Bader bin Omar Al Dafa and a number of heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the State and those interested in agricultural and environmental affairs.

The pavilion is a distinctive destination with its innovative engineering details and circular design that mimics the crown decorated with two gold stars, and showcases the Congo's landmarks, its rich heritage, and its distinctive agricultural products such as bananas and local peppers.

Officials from Expo 2023 Doha and the Democratic Republic of the Congo emphasized the strength of bilateral relations between the two countries and the need for further cooperation in sustainability and cultural exchange.

The pavilion in the International Zone is a simple, circular, crown-shaped pavilion topped by two golden stars, symbolizing the pride and wealth of this country in the heart of Africa.