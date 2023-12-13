Netcracker Achieves Ready For ODA Status For Its BSS/OSS Portfolio

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Netcracker Technology announced today that it is one of the first vendors to be certified as Ready for ODA by TM Forum. Open Digital Architecture (ODA) provides the framework and interoperable software building blocks to help operators accelerate business growth and maximize efficiency.

Netcracker Digital Platform , comprising a suite of modern, cloud-native IT components including Digital BSS and Digital OSS , is based on ODA principles. With ODA, Open APIs and AI , Netcracker Digital Platform helps communications service providers (CSPs) quickly bring new services to market, simplify global ecosystems with zero-touch partnerships and optimize costs with intent-based automation.

Netcracker achieved the Ready for ODA distinction by participating in a rigorous evaluation process focused on key principles for its products and solutions, including contributions to ODA and real-world implementations.

“ODA is a significant step toward evolving the telecom industry, and we are thrilled to see that vendors like Netcracker are making the commitment to provide its customers with products that will help them succeed in their digital transformations,” said George Glass, CTO at TM Forum.“As one of the first vendors to secure Ready for ODA status for their Digital BSS/OSS product suite, we know that Netcracker will continue its crucial role in championing an agile, digital-first industry.”

“Our customers require agility through open and flexible architectures that enable rapid delivery of new services, improved experiences and lower costs,” said Bob Titus, CTO at Netcracker.“We are proud to be an early adopter of ODA as we strive to continue providing products and solutions that support our customers and their business and technology goals.”

About Netcracker Technology

Rapid digitization is disrupting the status quo of today's communications markets. Constantly evolving customer needs and behaviors require service providers to adapt quickly and diversify their businesses to deliver the outcomes that their customers expect. Building digital ecosystems, anticipating customer requirements and delivering a digital-first experience are essential for service providers to accelerate innovation, expand into new markets and become the disruptors in the 5G era.

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in a digital economy. Our innovative solutions – including our flagship cloud-native Netcracker Digital Platform – value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record of three decades help service providers to achieve their digital transformation goals, drive the telco to techco evolution within their organizations and realize business growth and profitability. For more information, visit .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink