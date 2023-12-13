Introducing Worldcoin's World ID 2.0 Delivers Enhanced Privacy And Human-Centered Digital Access To Shopify, Mercado Li...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Worldcoin today introduced a protocol update - World ID 2.0, a more powerful, privacy preserving“humanness” digital passport equipped with exciting app integrations* and a suite of new features. Humanness verification services are expanding in Mexico and Singapore, increasing global access to World ID 2.0.

World ID 2.0 makes it easier to distinguish between bots and verified humans online while preserving privacy with popular apps and services with new pre-built integrations. The protocol will be integrated with popular e-commerce, gaming and social media platforms including: Shopify, Mercado Libre, Minecraft, Reddit and Telegram.

Prove personhood, not identity

The rapid global advancement of artificial intelligence has accelerated the need to differentiate between human- and AI-generated content online. As reported by CNBC , retailers are losing an estimated $100 billion per year from return fraud, bots and coupon stacking. Meanwhile, the digital gaming industry struggles to combat bots impacting the real number of humans playing online and have been alleged to fraudulently beat humans in competitive games.

World ID aims to provide a decentralized digital identity layer that enables anonymous actions for the benefit of every unique human online. With the humanness digital passport, individuals can verify to an app or service that they are human without disclosing their identity, and brands can ensure that their offerings and services are being used as intended. World ID 2.0 also offers new verification levels to provide developers choice when implementing humanness verification requirements into their apps or services.

App integrations deliver greater utility

Users and businesses benefit from World ID. New integrations with apps like Shopify, Telegram, Minecraft, Reddit and Mercado Libre, alongside existing integrations with apps including Discord, Talent Protocol and Okta's Auth0 , mean individuals can quickly and easily verify their humanness on the platforms they use every day. And with a new, high-performance developer platform enabling builders to easily integrate“Sign in with World ID” onto their app, new integrations are being added every week, all visible on the new Worldcoin App Store .

New verification levels offer increased access and flexibility

Nearly five million people globally now have a World ID, and more than 2.5 million have verified their humanness at an Orb so they can fully utilize their World ID.

With its new verification levels, World ID 2.0 introduces more ways for people to use their World ID based on the security needs of the application and to ensure individuals are not sharing more information than they need or want for a given application. From device verification for high convenience and accessibility all the way to Orb verification with additional face authentication for high security use cases, there's now a way for everyone to use their World ID even if they haven't yet had the opportunity to verify at an Orb.

How to get a World ID

Obtaining a World ID is as simple as downloading a compatible wallet, starting with the World App which is designed to support 94.5% of the iOS and 98.2% of Android smartphones in use today. Initial verification of a World ID offers a baseline level of protection with Device Auth and an Orb-verified World ID provides enhanced utility for applications or services requiring higher security and verification. Visit or check the World App to find an Orb verification location near you.

A look at Worldcoin momentum and expansion

Interest in access to Worldcoin and proof of personhood technologies like World ID is continuing to grow globally. In 2023, World ID verifications jumped from under a million in January to more than 2.5 million by the end of November. Additional Orb locations are also opening in both new and existing cities to help make sure everyone who wants to be a part of the Worldcoin community can do so. Mexico and Singapore join the list of locations where individuals can now find Orbs.

About the Worldcoin Foundation

The Worldcoin Foundation , a steward of the Worldcoin protocol until it is self-sufficient, aims to realize more inclusive, fair and just institutions of governance and of the global digital economy.

About the Worldcoin Protocol

The Worldcoin protocol is intended to be the world's largest, most inclusive identity and financial public utility and to be accessible by everyone. Worldcoin was originally conceived by Sam Altman, Alex Blania and Max Novendstern. The Worldcoin protocol is designed to empower individuals and organizations around the world with the tools they need to participate in the digital economy and advance humanity's progress. Find out more about Worldcoin at , on Twitter/X , Discord , YouTube and Telegram .

*World ID integrations do not imply World ID is an official product, or a partnership, sponsorship, or endorsement, of the companies whose products were integrated, such as Discord, Mercado Libre, Microsoft, Mojang, Reddit, and Shopify.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink