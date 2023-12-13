Inflation Bites Into Swiss Christmas Budgets

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Português (pt) Inflação prejudica compras de Natal na Suíça



The average amount Swiss shoppers intend to spend is CHF282, a good fifth less than a year earlier.

“After weak wage negotiations, another significant increase in health insurance premiums and a second rise in the benchmark interest rate with its repercussions on rents, the outlook for 2024 is gloomy, leading to a delayed effect of inflation,” says André Bieri, specialist for the Swiss market, quoted in the report released on Wednesday.

+ How bad is inflation in Switzerland?

While women are slightly more likely than men to signal their intention to save, the phenomenon affects all age groups. In terms of gift-giving intentions, money and vouchers remain in first place with 37%, ahead of toys (36%) and food (34%).

E-commerce further strengthens its status as the preferred distribution channel, with a market share expected to reach 41%, up from 38% in the last survey, well ahead of supermarkets and specialist retailers (23% each).

