Sean B's Debut Holiday Album Christmas At Home Takes The Season By Storm With Catchy New Song Until

Christmas at Home by Sean B

South Georgia's Sean B debuts "Christmas at Home," a festive album blending R&B, pop, and soul. "Until" emerges as a holiday classic. Follow @SeanBExperience.

WASHINGTON, DC, US, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- South Georgia native and rising artist Sean B is making waves this holiday season with his debut album, "Christmas at Home ". The 10-song, all original album is an unconventional, high-energy project that captures the essence of returning home for the holidays. The standout track, "Until", is quickly becoming a new holiday classic with its catchy hook and heartwarming message.Inspired by the nostalgia of being with family and friends in his hometown in South Georgia, Sean B's "Christmas at Home" takes listeners on a journey filled with love, unity, and hope. Filled with smooth vocals and heartfelt lyrics, this album is a rejuvenating departure from traditional holiday music, offering a fresh perspective to the season, ornamented with a unique blend of R&B, pop, and soul. It features NEW Christmas classics that pay homage to Sean B's musical influences such as Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, John Mayer, Teddy Riley and more. With elements of New Jack Swing, Pop, and Funk, this masterpiece is sure to get you rockin' around that Christmas tree and feeling the holiday spirit!"Until" is the perfect representation of the album's overall theme of cherishing the moments spent with loved ones during the holidays. The song's infectious melody and relatable lyrics have already garnered attention from listeners all over. Sean B's soulful voice and undeniable talent shine through in this track, making it a must-listen for anyone looking to add new holiday music to their playlist.Sean B's album premiered live at a sold-out SoFar Sounds concert in Washington, DC, featuring singers Tiffanie Cross and April Eudora. The 'Elemental People' trio delivered a captivating performance that took the audience on a journey of joy and happiness, making a memorable album launch that left the crowd buzzing with excitement. Sean B is a singer-songwriter with +24 songs landed with artists and TV/Film on various platforms such as BET, Watch All Black, Tubi, and Netflix. Sean B's talent and hard work are evident in every track on the album.Sean B's debut album, "Christmas at Home", is now available on all major streaming platforms. With its catchy new song "Until" and a unique blend of genres, this album is sure to become a staple in holiday music for years to come. Don't miss out on the opportunity to experience the magic of "Christmas at Home" and add Sean B to your list of must-watch artists. Follow his journey @SeanBExperience and via his website .

