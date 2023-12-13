Virtual Options Unveils Social Media Firestarter: AI-Powered Digital Marketing For Service-Based Businesses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As the new year approaches, service-based business owners seeking to enhance their online presence and take full advantage of digital marketing now have a powerful new ally. Virtual Options by Dawn Jensen, the leading digital marketing firm with over two decades of experience, announces the launch of an innovative new service: Social Media Firestarter. Designed to help small businesses and entrepreneurs harness the power of AI in their social media presence and content marketing, the service is set to revolutionize how they connect with customers in the Dunedin/Clearwater/St. Pete area and beyond.Dawn Jensen, the founder of Virtual Options, knows that business owners need smart, effective strategies to stay competitive in today's marketplace. "We've combined our years of expertise and knowledge with enhanced artificial intelligence features to create a truly unique approach, elevating the way small businesses and entrepreneurs manage their online marketing," says Jensen. The Social Media Firestarter is specifically tailored to boost the online presence of service-based businesses, ensuring they effectively engage their target audience, build brand loyalty, and foster strong customer relationships.Clients who have experienced Jensen's expertise firsthand attest to her immense talent and the valuable impact of her advice on their businesses. "Dawn is a consummate professional. She immediately identified marketing shortfalls in my approach to getting my startup off the ground. She gave me specific strategies to build my personal brand and expand my professional network that I was able to start using right after our meeting," says Kevin Warner. Brandon Gould describes Jensen as "a bit of a Jedi master in digital marketing and branding" who offered actionable steps making an immediate difference in his small business. "Dawn Jensen shared a wealth of information with me and offered concrete advice that will help me in my business. She is accessible and easy to understand," adds Sandra Bianco.As an industry veteran, Dawn Jensen has worked with hundreds of small business owners nationwide and abroad. Her clients have included revered names such as Walt Disney World, Stetson University, Flager Construction, Rollins College, Banco Popular, Tupperware, Veterans Florida, and the University of Central Florida. Jensen also collaborates with the UCF Business Incubator and Seminole State College Center for Business Development on various digital marketing projects and client initiatives.With the introduction of the Social Media Firestarter, Virtual Options by Dawn Jensen is poised to further solidify its reputation for leveling the playing field for small businesses in the competitive digital marketing landscape.For more information on Virtual Options or the Social Media Firestarter service, visit virtualoptions or contact Dawn Jensen at ... or schedule a call at .

