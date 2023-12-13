Tunisia Narrows Trade Deficit

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Tunisia's trade balance recorded a deficit of TND 23.29 billion (about USD 5.28 billion at the current rate) year to date through November, a drop from the USD 6.96 billion deficit in the same period last year. According to data made public by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Sunday (10) and released by the TAP news agency, even with the negative balance, Tunisia increased exports and decreased imports compared to the same period in 2022 (pictured above, a ship docked in the Sfax port, in Tunisia).

The INS said the trade balance deficit is mainly due to reduced commerce with China, Algeria, Turkey, Brazil, and Egypt. On the other hand, the North African country achieved a surplus in transactions with France, Germany, Italy, and Libya.

Nevertheless, according to INS data reproduced by TAP, Tunisia reported an expansion in its exports and a drop in imports this year. Exports totaled USD 17.92 billion, a 7.6% increase over January-November 2022. At that time, exports had grown 24% over 2021.

Imports, in turn, fell 3.7% to USD 23.23 billion. In the same period in 2022, Tunisia's international purchases had risen by 33% compared to 2021.

The sectors with the highest growth in exports were food and beverages, textiles, clothing, and electrical machinery and equipment. The main drops in imports were in energy, raw materials, and semi-finished products.

Translated by Elúsio Brasileiro

©ANTOINE BOUREAUHans LucasHans Lucas via AFP

