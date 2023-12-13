Panama Plans To Issue“Blue Bonds” In 2024

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

Having regulations to preserve the marine ecosystem will allow Panama to issue the first blue bonds in Central America and the Caribbean during the first quarter of 2024.

The issue will be carried out through Latinex, the Latin American Stock Exchange, its executive president, Olga Cantillo, told journalists.

Sovereign blue bonds are a financing mechanism for coastal and island countries to reinvest natural resources, ensuring funds for biodiversity conservation and better adaptation to climate change that benefits economies.

The executive explained that it was an issue from an international company related to ocean financing projects.

"We have issuers that have some type of green, social, or sustainable issue, we are close to having the first blue bond on the list, it will be the first in the region of Central America and the Caribbean. It fills us with great pride because it is the result of the efforts we are working on," he commented.

He added that the next enlistment“is also recognizing that to the extent that we achieve the internationalization of our capital market, those types of investments for which foreign investors have a high appetite.”







