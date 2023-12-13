EQS-News: E.I. Sturdza Strategic Management Limited / Key word(s): Funds/Product Launch

Eric Sturdza Investments launches its Strategic Vietnam Prosperity Fund

Eric Sturdza Investments launches its Strategic Vietnam Prosperity Fund

The Fund invests in one of the world's fastest-growing economies Geneva, 13 December 2023 – Eric Sturdza Investments , an independent asset management firm providing active strategies to institutional and professional clients, is delighted to announce the launch of its Strategic Vietnam Prosperity Fund, providing exposure to an Asian equity market that is poised to record significant economic expansion.

Vietnam benefits from the trend in China, and globally, to outsource supply and production. The country has a young, well-educated population, creating a skilled work force and attractive wages. Its economy, supported by a raft of trade agreements and solid infrastructure, is very attractive to Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and enjoys a stable political environment and economic policies. Vietnam's ambition, as living standards improve and its industries move up the value chain, is to be classified as an emerging market within five years. Shasha Li Mafli will manage the Fund. Shasha has more than 20 years of experience managing Asian investment portfolios, including a track record of consistent performance in Vietnamese equities. “Vietnam is at a sweet spot in Asia, growing strongly with many of the pre-requisite factors in place for economic expansion as it urbanises and industrialises,” said Shasha Li Mafli .“We think that the country is positioned to enjoy the kind of growth that China has experienced over the past 15 years.” “Shasha has experienced first-hand the transformation of China into a middle-income economy and she firmly expects Vietnam to follow the same growth trend,” says Andreas Söderholm, Head of Asset Management, Switzerland . “The new Fund matches our philosophy of working with outstanding managers to invest in specialist, active strategies to generate performance for our clients.” The Strategic Vietnam Prosperity Fund is a UCITS fund, catering specifically to professional and institutional investors seeking exposure to Vietnam. -ends- About Eric Sturdza Investments Eric Sturdza Investments is an independent asset management firm that provides actively managed strategies to institutional and wholesale clients. We give investors access to our best investment ideas through exceptional investment managers in product areas where we believe the investment opportunity can add positive value to clients. The company is part of the Geneva-based Eric Sturdza Group, which incorporates a private bank, a family office and a wealth management company. Eric Sturdza Investments is headquartered in Guernsey.

For more information, please visit .

Press contact: edicto GmbH

Dr. Sönke Knop / Jessica Pommer

Eschersheimer Landstraße 42

60322 Frankfurt am Main

Tel. +49 (69) 905 505-57

... Disclaimer General Disclaimer This marketing communication relates to E.I. Sturdza Funds plc, an open-ended umbrella investment company with variable capital and segregated liability between Funds incorporated with limited liability in Ireland under the Companies Act 2014 with registration number 461518 (the“Company”) and established as an undertaking for collective investment in transferable securities (UCITS) pursuant to the European Directive no 2009/65/EC as amended (the“UCITS Directive”), and the sub-fund mentioned within this communication (the“Fund”). A decision may be taken at any time to terminate the arrangements made for the marketing of the Fund in any EEA Member State in which it is currently marketed. In such circumstances, Shareholders in the affected EEA Member State will be notified of this decision and will be provided with the opportunity to redeem their shareholding in the Fund free of any charges or deductions for at least 30 working days from the date of such notification. This document is issued by Eric Sturdza Management Company S.A (“ESMC”), a regulated Management Company approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier under registration ID S00001025 and appointed by the Fund, registered for distribution in the countries under“Registration and Target Market Definition”, available at ericsturdza.

ESMC's registered office address is 16, rue Robert Stumper, L-2557 Luxembourg. ESMC has appointed E.I. Sturdza Strategic Management Limited (“EISSML”), as the investment manager and global distributor which is regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and registered under Company Number 35985. EISSML's registered office address is 3rd Floor, Maison Trinity, Rue du Pre, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 1LT. EISSML is part of the Eric Sturdza Group. The information contained herein is estimated, unaudited and may be subject to change. This document is not intended for U.S. Persons pursuant to Regulation S of the Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (). The Fund presented in this document is not registered under United States federal securities laws or any other applicable law in the states, territories and possessions of the United States of America. Consequently, it cannot be marketed directly or indirectly in the United States (including its territories and possessions or areas subject to its jurisdiction) and to or for the benefit of U.S. Persons. This document is for information purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or otherwise apply for shares in the Fund and any of the sub-funds, nor does it constitute investment, legal or tax advice. The information contained in this document reflects the opinion of E.I. Sturdza Strategic Management Limited and may change without notice. The Fund is subject to tax laws and regulations of Ireland. Depending on your home country of residence, this might have an impact on your investment. In general, the tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each potential investor and may be subject to change in the future. E.I. Sturdza Strategic Management Limited has not considered the suitability of investment against your individual needs and risk tolerance. Any potential investor should assess the suitability of this investment solution to his/her risk profile. Investment in the Fund is suitable only for those persons and institutions for whom such investment does not represent a complete investment program, who understand the degree of risk involved (as detailed under the section headed“Risk Factors” in the Prospectus and Supplement), can tolerate a high level of volatility and believe that the investment is suitable based on the investment objectives and financial needs. Please consult your financial and tax adviser. Investing in the Fund and any other sub-funds involves risks including the possible loss of capital. There can be no assurance that a sub-fund's investment objective will be achieved or that there will be a return on capital. The value of an investment may go down as well as up and you may not get back the amount you originally invested. Past performance and forecasts are not reliable indicators of future results. Performance figures do not take into account commissions, costs incurred on the issue and redemption, nor local taxes. Please note that performance figures, reference benchmarks and asset allocation are provided for information purposes only. Before any investment decisions, you must read the Fund Prospectus, the relevant Key Information Document (KID) and Key Investor Information Documents (KIID)s, the articles of incorporation as well as the annual and semi-annual reports, to find out about the inherent risks, fees and conditions of the Fund. A copy of the English version of the prospectus of the Fund and the KID/KIID is available on /literature/ and may also be obtained from .... Where required under national rules, the KID/KIID is also made available in the local language of the relevant EEA Member State. KID/KIIDs must be made available to the subscriber prior to subscription. A summary of investor rights associated with an investment in the Fund shall be available in English from Eric Sturdza Investments by contacting ... or via . Switzerland - The Fund is registered with FINMA for public distribution to Swiss non-qualified investors. The representative agent in Switzerland is CACEIS (Switzerland) SA and the paying agent is CACEIS Bank, Paris, Swiss Branch, 35 route de Signy, CH 1260 Nyon.

Copies of the Swiss Prospectus, Swiss KIIDs, Swiss articles of association, Swiss annual and semi-annual reports may be obtained free of charge in English and French at the Swiss representative or at . Publication of subscription/redemption prices and NAV:



Language: English Company: E.I. Sturdza Strategic Management Limited 3rd Floor, Maison Trinity, Rue du Pre GY1 1LT St Peter Port Guernsey (Kanalinsel) Phone: +44 1481 722 322 Fax: +44 1481 710 884 E-mail: ... Internet: EQS News ID: 1796091



