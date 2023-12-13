EQS-News: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Expansion

DEAG successfully continues to expand internationally and enters the Spanish Rock/Pop events market

13.12.2023 / 11:13 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News DEAG successfully continues to expand internationally and enters the Spanish Rock/Pop events market Berlin, 13 December 2023 – DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft (“DEAG”) continues to expand its good position in the European live entertainment market. The company is now entering the Spanish Rock/Pop market and has founded a wholly owned subsidiary „Get Rock Live, S.L.“ in which the Spanish business activities will be bundled. The first events are planned for 2024 and 2025. About 100 events are planned in that period expansion of business activities in Spain will result in synergy effects for DEAG, especially for the live entertainment and ticketing business. Successful events that DEAG has organised in its previous national markets will now also be offered in Spain. Synergy effects are also expected in the development of new formats and new locations in Spain. In Spain, DEAG has already had very good experiences with Christmas Garden events in Barcelona, Madrid, Málaga and Valencia. In exclusive collaboration with Pierre Sabbag, the new subsidiary will be set up in Barcelona.

Sabbag has many years of experience in the music business and is a successful promoter and organiser of concerts and events with Spanish and international artists. In the past, he has organised concerts with Alice Cooper, Kiss, Ozzy Osbourne, Scorpions, Aerosmith and Iron Maiden and has worked for years with Spanish rock stars such as Extremoduro and Marea. The expertise of the Spanish subsidiary is complemented by Inma Sepulveda. Sepulveda has been active in the production and execution of major events for over 20 years and has a broad network of contacts to promoters and concert organisers throughout Europe.

“DEAG continues to expand successfully in Europe and UK. Spain is a highly exciting market that offers us great growth potential. We will gradually expand our portfolio of events in the coming months and years by offering visitors hundreds of concerts and shows, first-class other entertainment and generate all along additional business for the DEAG Group,” said Detlef Kornett, member of the Executive Board of DEAG. “DEAG is excellently positioned internationally. We want to position concerts events and festivals even bigger and more internationally over time. I am very much looking forward to our very close collaboration,” added Pierre Sabbag. About DEAG DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft (DEAG), a leading entertainment service company and live entertainment provider, produces and promotes live events of all genres and sizes in Europe. With its group companies, DEAG has been present at 22 locations in its core markets of Germany, Great Britain, Switzerland, Ireland, Denmark and Spain. As a live entertainment service provider with an integrated business model, DEAG has extensive expertise in the conception, organisation, promotion and production of events. Founded in Berlin in 1978, DEAG's core business areas today include Rock/Pop, Classics & Jazz, Family Entertainment, Spoken Word & Literary Events, Arts+Exhibitions and Ticketing. Live Entertainment for all generations including Arts+Exhibitions are important building blocks for the further development of DEAG's own content. For around 6,000 events, over 10 million tickets are sold annually for own and third-party content - a continuously growing share of these is sold via the group's own e-commerce platforms myticket .de, myticket , , gigantic and tickets .

