BAUER Group is operational again after cyber-attack

Schrobenhausen – The cyber-attack on the BAUER Group took place at the end of October. As of this week, the company can now report that all essential core systems have been put back into operation. "Our IT department has worked extremely hard over the last few weeks to get us back up and running," says Peter Hingott, CEO of BAUER AG. "As of this week, we are back online with our core systems and are now returning to our normal working day." "We still have no indication of a data outflow from the company or of data being compromised," says Peter Hingott. "We are unable to provide any further details on the possible attackers or further details of the attack." "I am delighted that we are able to work again," continued Peter Hingott. "We can now tackle the new year with full vigor."

About Bauer

The BAUER Group is a leading provider of services, equipment and products for ground and groundwater. The Group has a global network on all continents. Its business activities are divided into three future-oriented segments with high synergy potential: Geotechnical Solutions, Equipment and Resources. Bauer benefits greatly from the intermeshing of the three divisions and positions itself as an innovative and highly specialized provider of products and services for demanding foundation engineering work and related markets. Bauer thus offers suitable solutions for the world's major challenges, such as urbanization, the growing need for infrastructure, the environment and water. The BAUER Group, founded in 1790 and headquartered in Schrobenhausen, Upper Bavaria, recorded total Group revenues of 1.7 billion euros in 2022 with around 12,000 employees worldwide. Further information can be found at Follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and YouTube !



