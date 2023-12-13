Education In Conflict Zones: Advancing Technology For Learning In Chad

(MENAFN- EQS Group)



N'DJAMENA, CHAD - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 December 2023 - Amid an escalating refugee crisis and the strain it imposes on Chad's education system, the research initiative led by War Child and funded by GPE KIX, explores the expansion of technology for education, notably the Can't Wait to Learn program. The initiative's aim is to improve and ensure continuity of children's learning for displaced children in conflict affected regions through engaging technology.









14-year-old student Sumaya Abdel Rahman Mahmoud Mohamad, centre, raises her hand during a lesson, part of an EdTech program developed by War Child named 'Can't Wait to Learn', at a school in Djabel Refugee Camp, Eastern Chad. (Michael Knief/Global Partnership for Education)



The challenge





Despite its own social and economic challenges, which include poverty, malnutrition and food insecurity, the government of Chad provides shelter and asylum to 1.3 million forcibly displaced persons including 1,025,640 refugees from Sudan, Central African Republic, Cameroon and Nigeria.

The UN predicts that due to the conflict that erupted in Sudan on April 15, 2023, there will be an influx of 600,000 new Sudanese refugees in Chad by the end of 2023. This burgeoning refugee crisis compounds the strain on Chad's already underfunded education system.

In 2003, Nour fled Sudan due to an attack on the region she lived in. Currently residing in Djabel camp in Chad with her husband and children, she has observed a positive change since the introduction of Can't Wait to Learn. Her son, who aspires to be an accountant or pilot, has a newfound enthusiasm for learning, eagerly racing to be the first in class every day. Nour has seen a significant shift: not only are children learning more, but they're also noticeably happier and more engaged outside of lessons. (Michael Knief/Global Partnership for Education)



Children using Can't Wait to Learn learned 50% more than children who didn't use the program.

Girls learned four times more than boys. Girls started with lower numeracy skills compared to boys but caught up in just 4 to 4.5 months.

