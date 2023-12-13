EQS-News: Aroundtown SA / Key word(s): Statement

Aroundtown SA decides not to exercise its option to voluntarily call EUR 400 million 2.125% Perpetual Notes with a first call date in January 2024

Aroundtown SA decides not to exercise its option to voluntarily call EUR 400 million 2.125% Perpetual Notes with a first call date in January 2024 Luxembourg, 13 December 2023 - The board of directors (the"Board") of Aroundtown SA (the" Company " or" AT ") has decided that it will not exercise the option to voluntarily redeem its EUR 400 million 2.125% undated subordinated notes, subject to interest rate reset with a first call date on 17 January 2024 (ISIN XS1752984440) (the" Perpetuals ") on such first call date. This decision is based on the current prevailing market conditions. AT has the option to call the Perpetuals at or around every future interest payment date. The Perpetuals will continue to be accounted as 100% equity under IFRS and for the calculation of financial covenants of AT's senior bonds. About the Company Aroundtown SA (symbol: AT1), trading on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is the largest listed and highest rated (BBB+ by S&P) German commercial real estate company. Aroundtown invests in income generating quality properties with value-add potential in central locations in top tier European cities mainly in Germany/NL. Aroundtown SA (ISIN: LU1673108939) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) established under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés, Luxembourg) under number B217868, having its registered office at 37, Boulevard Joseph II, L-1840 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. Contact Timothy Wright T: +352 288 313

