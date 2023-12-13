India Targets Construction Market Leadership By 2028, Embraces Sustainable Fuels: Gadkari

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bengaluru, Dec 13 (KNN) India's construction sector holds the potential to secure a leading position globally in the next five years, accompanied by a commitment to adopt alternative sustainable fuels, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday.

Presently the third largest globally, Gadkari predicted a significant paradigm shift in India's construction landscape, while inaugurating the 12th edition of CII EXCON 2023, South Asia's largest construction equipment trade fair organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Bengaluru.

He stated that India's construction sector would have a significant contribution to make India a carbon neutral economy.



To achieve this goal, the government has undertaken various major infrastructure and industrial projects that implement sustainable fuels, the union minister noted.

“Construction and mining operations consume 400 crore litres of diesel, which is quite detrimental to the environment and the economy. By embracing alternative fuels such as ethanol, methanol, and hydrogen, the construction and mining sectors can effectively reduce emissions,” Gadkari said.

He highlighted that the government has advocated for inter-industry cooperation in the construction sector to enhance its capabilities through the adoption of sustainable materials and alternative fuels.

Chandrajit Banerjee, CII Director General, said:“India exported construction equipment to 140 countries. To enhance sustainability and efficiency, private players in the construction sector should focus on automation, adopt advanced technologies and global best practices, increase the use of alternative fuels, and adopt innovative ways to convert waste materials to raw materials for construction projects.“

EXCON, the five-day construction equipment exposition hosted by the Government of Karnataka, has participation from 15 countries and would attract over 80,000 business visitors from all over the world.

(KNN Bureau)