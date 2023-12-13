Tamil Nadu Targets Knowledge Capital Status With Focus On R&D: Industries Minister

(MENAFN- KNN India) Chennai, Dec 13 (KNN) Tamil Nadu government is targeting to make the State a knowledge capital, as part of its focus on sustainability and innovation, highlighted T.R.B. Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce on Tuesday.

Delivering the keynote address at the Tamil Nadu Unlimited summit in Chennai, he emphasised on the State's determination to promote its Research and development ecosystem.

“We want to be the knowledge capital of South Asia and the world and the possibilities are immense,” he said while speaking on“Tamil Nadu on the fast track to an all-round development”.

The minister underscored the incidence of brain drain from Tamil Nadu and pointed out the State's concern in ensuring that people obtain adequate learning and research facilities within the state.

“All industries are growing in India and Tamil Nadu has filed the highest number of patents in India. Our government will ensure that Tamil Nadu sees the biggest progression yet in the most sustainable way possible. The Global Investors' Meet in January 2024 will be a huge step forward, said Raaja.

The Minister said,“Tamil Nadu was one of the first States to bring in Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO) in 1965. We have 40,000 factories. And our MSME sector again is a huge vibrant society. We are about 9.47 per cent of the GDP of India. And 16 per cent of FDI in 2022-23 came into Tamil Nadu,” the Minister said.

He also highlighted that the State is progressing well not just in its traditional sectors, but also in emerging segments such as electric vehicles and new energy areas, while maintaining a distributed growth.

(KNN Bureau)