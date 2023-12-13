India's PM Gati Shakti Plan Set For Global Expansion

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 13 (KNN) The PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (PMGS-NMP), a comprehensive digital platform developed by the Indian government for infrastructure planning, is poised to become a global tool.

This initiative targets both developing and developed nations, offering them access to advanced technology and data analysis capabilities to enhance their infrastructure planning processes.

The PMGS-NMP, according to informed sources, may be offered initially to neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka for the purpose of planning and executing specific cross-border infrastructure projects.

Following this, a separate product will be developed for other overseas projects, leveraging the framework established for domestic projects.

Officials cited above stated that potential adopters of the PM Gati Shakti system may also be granted limited access to the PM Gati Shakti portal, providing them with the opportunity to witness the project development and execution process

“We are already showcasing the Gati Shakti Master Plan to other countries. In the neighbourhood, we had delegation-level visits to Nepal and also showcased the master plan to Bangladesh at the invitation of the government there. We have also showcased the tool to 30 countries in Central Asia and South East Asia," DPIIT Special Secretary Sumita Dawra said.

Dawra highlighted the recent international exposure of the tool, mentioning its presentation at the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia Pacific (UNESCAP) conference in Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific Business Forum, and the G20 meeting in Delhi.

“A lot of interest has been generated, even from private companies, as they also need clearances and want their governments to adopt such geo-spatial technologies that can help speed up projects," the senior official said.

The specifics of sharing PM Gati Shakti are currently under discussion and have yet to be finalized. India's initial plan is to offer the tool to countries where it already has ongoing projects.

The options being explored include adapting the tool to the specific needs of each individual country or developing entirely new tools tailored to each country's context.

(KNN Bureau)