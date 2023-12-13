Over 51 Cr PM Jan Dhan Accounts Opened, 4.30 Cr Remain Dormant: Union Mos Finance

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 13 (KNN) The Ministry of Finance stated that over 51.04 crore Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts have been opened as of 29 November, 2023, holding a total deposit balance of Rs 2,08,855 crore, as informed by Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad in a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The Minister also stated that as on 22 November, 2023, a total of 4.30 crore PMJDY accounts are dormant, i.e., having zero balance, since the scheme provides an inbuilt feature of non-requirement of maintaining any minimum balance in PMJDY accounts.

The Minister further stated that there is no inbuilt provision of micro-investments, such as flexi-recurring deposits, in PMJDY scheme.

However, PMJDY account holders can avail benefit of micro-investments such as flexi-recurring deposits etc. as per the terms and conditions of their respective banks.

Launched in 2014 as the National Mission for Financial Inclusion, the scheme aims to ensure comprehensive financial inclusion in the country by providing universal access to banking facilities and basic bank accounts to every unbanked adult.

