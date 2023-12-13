(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



SOHM recently acquired ABBIE, a world-class gene-editing platform capable of inserting larger DNA sequences, including full genes, into a desired location of the target cell's genome

ABBIE is poised to facilitate drug development, with SOHM confident that its new gene-editing technology can revolutionize the field of cardiology by supporting new ways of discovering and developing drugs

The ABBIE platform system is easy to operate and boasts high efficiency, low cost, and simple design

ABBIE improves on some of the shortcomings of CRISPR-Cas9 as well as other gene-editing technologies, such as enabling researchers to edit genes of a large number of cell types at different stages of their life cycles and does not require the cutting of double stranded DNA Compared to other gene-editing technologies, ABBIE has achieved significant strides in development with much less R&D spending

Genome editing refers to the modification of a cell's DNA (genome) to block, improve, restore or add gene expression and gene function. It may be used to modify genomic DNA of a cell or subject to correct or to provide a model for a genetic disease. The process alters the expression of the gene and corrects the mutations or genetic differences that cause disease, thus modulating the disease, for instance. Gene editing is the direct result of advancements in human genomics, clinical medicine, molecular biology, and genetics, which have made it possible to directly target and modify genomic sequences of cells with clearly defined nuclei (eukaryotic cells), including human cells ( ).

Over the years, researchers have developed new gene-editing platforms and technologies, one of which was recently acquired by SOHM (OTC: SHMN) , a pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and cosmeceutical company that manufactures and markets generic drugs. SOHM acquired ABBIE, a world-class...

