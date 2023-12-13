(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria, a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is projected by Zacks SCR to be valued at $10 a share, up from the current $1.50 for 2024

Zacks SCR projects a 259% YOY revenue growth for 2024 and a 20% growth for 2025, dependent upon the ultimate approval and commercialization of products employing its patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology Lexaria also anticipates FDA approval for its IND application and commence its Phase 1b hypertension clinical trial, all in 2024

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, has had significant developments in 2023. Most notably, the company has seen more positive results for its patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology for various indications, including potential diabetes treatment, oral nicotine, and hypertension. Results in these studies set the stage for additional clinical trials for 2024. These have contributed to the company's projected valuation of $10 a share, up from the current $1.50, per a recent Zacks SCR report ( ).

Zacks SCR projects 259% year-over-year (“YOY”) revenue growth for 2024 and a 20% YOY growth for 2025. This progression will largely depend on the ultimate approval and commercialization of products employing its DehydraTECH technology, mainly since the company receives most of its revenues from...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company's newsroom at



About CBDWire

CBDWire

(“CBDW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on CBD related news and updates in the cannabidiol (“CBD”) sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CBDW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CBDW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

CBDW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CBDWire, text“CBDWire” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CBDWire website applicable to all content provided by CBDW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CBDWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

...

CBDWire is powered by

IBN