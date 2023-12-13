420 With CNW - Germany Pushes Vote On Legalization Measure To Next Year

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The anticipated final vote on

the legalization of cannabis in Germany , initially scheduled for

this week , has been postponed due to concerns raised by leaders of the Social Democratic Party (SPD). SPDP member Dirk Heidenblut, who is in charge of the party's marijuana policy in the Bundestag,

stated in an Instagram post

that parliamentary group consent is essential and that a vote cannot move forward if a faction leader, in this case the SPD, expresses concerns.

Despite the delay, Heidenblut reassured that as long as the measure progresses by the end of January, it should not significantly impact the timeline for...

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of two informative articles each business day. Our concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. Articles are released each business day at 4:20 a.m. and 4:20 p.m. Eastern – our tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

...

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN